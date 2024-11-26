A planning application has been submitted to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for new social housing in Larne’s Craigyhill estate.

Eighteen new homes with car parking are proposed for a vacant site at Cairngorm Drive where Housing Executive flats were demolished in September 2012.

The planned development will include a two-bedroom and a three-bedroom bungalow, a three-bedroom and a four-bedroom house, ten two-bedroom houses and four one-bedroom apartments.

A design and access statement in support of a full planning application, made by an agent on behalf of NB Housing Association, says that the proposed development of complex needs, wheelchair and general needs social housing dwellings would be located at a vacant site at Cairngorm Drive/Linn Road.

Proposed development site at Cairngorm Drive, Craigyhill. Google Maps.

NB Housing, which was established in 2014, currently owns and manages over 1,200 homes across Northern Ireland.

The statement says NB Housing considers the site as “an excellent opportunity to expand their extensive portfolio of affordable and social housing sites” with the objective of delivering “much-needed social housing for the local area, addressing the housing need identified by Northern Ireland Housing Executive”.

It said NB Housing has been “working closely with both NIHE and the Northern Health and Social Care Trust to prepare development proposals to respond to the specific identified needs for the provision of complex needs and wheelchair dwellings, resulting in bespoke dwelling units for the site which responds directly to end-user family needs”.

World Record

Former Housing Executive flats at Cairngorm Drive, Craigyhill. Pic: Google Maps.

The report indicated that bonfires in recent years have been as close as approximately 65 metres to the proposed site boundary adding that the Craigyhill bonfire has been “celebrated as the ‘world’s tallest bonfire’ and there has been an active effort in recent years to achieve an official world record.

“Given the proximity and significant size of this bonfire in recent years, particular thought towards suitable robust materials in any proposed development on the adjacent site would be considered as essential,” the report said.

It also noted: “The provision of social housing on this vacant site will notably bring substantial community benefit which will improve the health and well-being of the local community.”

The Housing Executive has predicted that 856 new social housing properties will be needed in Mid and East Antrim by 2027.

Bonfire sign, Craigyhill. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Of these, the organisation says 371 are required in Ballymena; 152 in Carrickfergus town; 75 in Larne town; 42 in Whitehead; 38 in Greenisland; 18 in Carnlough and four in Glenarm.

The Housing Executive has also highlighted a need for more accessible housing and at least 47 wheelchair accessible properties.

In February, 87 new homes were approved by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Committee for Larne’s Antiville estate.

The new houses are earmarked for Kintyre Road and Lealies Drive. Seventy, three-bedroom semi-detached, eight semi-detached two-bedroom and nine, three-bedroom terrace houses with front and rear gardens are planned. All will have parking spaces with additional capacity to be available on-street.

Henry McAlister, planning officer, told the committee at the time the new properties will include eight two-bedroom “semis” as required by the Housing Executive “to help meet the area’s housing stress”. These will be managed by a housing association.

He reported that NIHE has stated it would support ten per cent or eight units of two-bedroom accommodation as part of this proposal.