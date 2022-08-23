Larne end contract of ‘up Ra’ t-shirt player

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old, who is originally from North Lanarkshire, became the focus of criticism after a photograph emerged on social media of him wearing the t-shirt at a Wolfe Tones gig at Feile An Phobail in west Belfast on August 14.

The club announced the next day that Herron had been suspended while an investigation was carried out.

Herron (pictured) also received a 10-game ban from the Irish Football Association.

The historic republican slogan is contentious as it has denoted support for the Provisional IRA in the past.

In a statement last night, Larne Football Club said: “We can confirm John Herron has left the club, after his contract was terminated by mutual agreement.

“We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate our total commitment to being an inclusive football club.

“We will continue to be unwavering in our work to make Inver Park a place for all and will not allow this to be undermined in any way, shape or form.