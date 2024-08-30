Larne FC European games to be played at Windsor Park instead of Inver Park
Ian Cahoon said that because of UEFA requirements about stadium size, Larne’s ‘home’ games will be played in the far bigger Windsor Park, Belfast.
Larne will play “at home” to Belgian side Gent, Switzerland's St Gallen, and Dubliners Shamrock Rovers.
They will play away to Norwegian side Molde, Slovenian side Olimpija, and Dinamo Minsk of Belarus.
Rev Cahoon, a Presbyterian minister who also handles publicity for the club, as well as acting as chaplain, said: “We have to play the group stages at Windsor Park. We’re not allowed to use Inver Park. It’s a bigger stadium, bigger capacity.
"It has to be certain category of stadium, and only Windsor Park qualifies for that in Northern Ireland.”
The capacity of their native Inver Park stands at just short of 2,600 – and that was sold out on Thursday night, he added.
"To sell out the stadium to home fans I think shows I think the appetite that’s there in Larne, and so shows how much the town values the football club,” he said.
"So many young families, so many people who’ve been here for a long time, and people who’ve come along on the journey recently. It’s great to see the mix of all that.”