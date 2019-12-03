Larne legends feature on new mural ‘inspiring future generations’

Three famous sons of Larne are providing the inspiration for the next generation of sports and music stars in the community through a mural reimaging project.

Factory Community Forum (FCF), based in Greenland Community Centre, has worked with schools and youth groups to reimage a wall which had been used for sectarian and conflict-related graffiti for more than 30 years.

The new mural, which was unveiled by former world champion boxer Dave ‘Boy’ McAuley, aims to ‘Promote Positive Aspirations’ and features footballer Gareth McAuley, DJ and music producer Robert Ferguson ( DJ Fergie) and Dave ’Boy’.

FCF’s work is supported through the International Fund For Ireland’s Peace Impact Programme. The project is part of a wider initiative and over the next 12 months there will be ongoing work to address bonfires, cultural expression and engage at-risk young people.

Gareth McConnell, from Factory Community Forum, said: “We have been trying for almost ten years to get this wall reimaged and we are grateful that the International Fund for Ireland agreed to support it through the Peace Impact Programme. The new mural presents a much more positive image of the area and we hope it will inspire local children and young people for many generations to come.

“It was designed through a workshop programme involving over 100 participants of all ages, from local schools, youth groups, community leaders and even some visiting students from America. We are delighted with the finished look and the feedback locally has been overwhelmingly positive.”