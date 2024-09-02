'Last Saturday' parade Ballymena - the Royal Black Institution marks the traditional finale to the parading season in Northern Ireland
By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 13:57 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 14:12 BST
The Royal Black Institution has marked the traditional finale to the parading season, known as the Last Saturday.
More than 17,000 attended parades in Ballymena, Killyleagh, Ballygawley, Holywood, Beragh and Raphoe. About 300 marching bands took part in the events.
Royal Black Institution members celebrated the Last Saturday in Ballymena, where the address was given by the Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson. An estimated 4,500 participants were involved from districts including Lisburn, Larne, Ballymena and Ballyclare. The parade comprised 2,500 Sir Knights and around 2,000 members of 75 marching bands. Pictures: Graham Baalham-Curry Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry
