'Last Saturday' parade Killyleagh - Royal Black Institution marks the traditional finale to the parading season in Northern Ireland
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 10:11 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 14:20 BST
The Royal Black Institution has marked the traditional finale to the parading season, known as the Last Saturday.
More than 17,000 attended parades in Ballymena, Killyleagh, Ballygawley, Holywood, Beragh and Raphoe. About 300 marching bands took part in the events.
The biggest demonstration was held in Killyleagh, Co Down where the main parade started at 12:00 BST, led by the County Grand officers and Wellington Memorial Silver Band.
Last Saturday in Killyleagh
Royal Black Institution parade in Killyleagh
Royal Black Institution parade in Killyleagh
Royal Black Institution parade in Killyleagh
