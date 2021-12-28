Last surviving Battle of Britain pilot John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway gets special Christmas gift

Group Captain John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway receives his fresh uniform and restored medals from Wing Commander Jacqueline Rankin

Group Captain John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway, the last-known surviving pilot of the air campaign that helped save Britain from German invasion during the Second World War and a veteran of the Battle for France, was visited earlier in the year by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston.

The visit, at Captain Hemingway’s nursing home in Dublin, took place to celebrate his 102nd birthday.

And during his time with the air chief marshal, he quipped that he wished he had been in uniform to meet the chief – inspiring the Christmas gift he was to receive.

Along with his fresh uniform, Captain Hemingway also received his medals – after undergoing restoration and cleaning work by the RAF Museum in London.

Wing Commander Rankin said: “I was honoured to be able to deliver this special Christmas gift on behalf of the Royal Air Force. It was humbling to sit and chat with John, and to discuss his whole career.”

His son, Brian was also in attendance.

“My dad was quite emotional and grateful for this special Christmas present,” he said.

John Hemingway joined the RAF on a short service commission on March 7, 1938, gaining the rank of pilot officer a year later. Following the outbreak of World War II, he was assigned to 85 Squadron in France, recorded as destroying a ‘He 111’ on May 10.

The following day, he destroyed a ‘Do 17’ and was forced to make a landing near Maastricht after his plane was damaged. During the Battle of Dunkirk he flew supporting missions over the English Channel.

He initially served in England with 253 Squadron before returning to 85 Squadron on June 15 1940. He was shot down over Eastchurch on August 26; making him 85 Squadron’s first official combat victim over Britain. On July 1 1941 he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.

During the earlier visit by Sir Mike Wigston, Captain Hemingway spoke about his time in France during the turbulent period in May 1940 when enemy advances led to the fall of France.

He also discussed the summer of 1940 when he flew multiple sorties daily in his Hurricane, in defence of the United Kingdom, in what became known as the Battle of Britain.