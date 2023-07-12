Late Northern Ireland actor Ray Stevenson appears in new trailer for Star Wars spin-off Ahsoka

The actor, who died in May at the age of 58, appears as the villainous Baylan Skroll who promises that "war is inevitable" in the two-minute clip. The series, which follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy, will launch on Disney+ on August 23.

It stars Rosario Dawson in the title role as well as Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno and Doctor Who star David Tennant.

The trailer sees a red lightsaber-wielding Stevenson, confront Dawson's character - the protege of Anakin Skywalker. "Anakin spoke highly of you," Stevenson says. "I'm not here to discuss my past," Dawson replies, before the pair do battle.

Ray Stevenson at London's Star Wars Celebration in April (Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney)