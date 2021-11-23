LATEST: Fire at former poultry factory no longer ‘a major incident’ as fire appliances remain at the scene

In a statement Group Commander Barry Ross Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said: “Firefighters from across Northern Ireland remain at the scene of a major fire at an industrial premises on the Ballymena Road, Ballymoney.

“Throughout the night more than 100 Firefighters, including 9 Officers, 15 Fire Appliances and 10 Specialist Appliances fought to bring the fire under control.

“The incident is no longer being treated as a major incident however more than 30 Firefighters, including 4 Officers, 4 Fire Appliances, 2 Aerial Appliances and 1 High Volume Pump remain at the scene alongside a Command Support Unit.

“As the incident continues, arrangements have been put in place to maintain emergency response cover across Northern Ireland. The incident is expected to continue into this evening.”

He added that the public are still being asked to avoid the area and local residents are asked to remain in their homes.

The cause of fire is still”under investigation.”

This morning Translink said bus services to local schools were affected.

Press Eye - Northern Ireland - 23rd Nov 2021 More than 100 firefighters are tackling a massive fire at a poultry factory in the Ballymoney area. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the â€œmajor incidentâ€ at Fleming Poultry on the Ballymena Road, Ballymoney. NIFRS said it was a â€œformer poultry factoryâ€. Group Commander David Nichol said: â€œCurrently over 100 firefighters, including nine officers, 15 pumping appliances and 10 specialist appliances are on scene dealing with the incident. "Northern Ireland Fire Rescue Service (NIFRS) have declared this a â€ ̃Major Incidentâ€TM and have put arrangements in place to maintain emergency response cover across Northern Ireland. Photograph by Declan Roughan Press Eye

22/11/21 McAuley Multimedia.. Firefighters tackle a major blaze in a factory complex on the Ballymena Road in Ballymoney Co Antrim..Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

