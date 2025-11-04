Michael Dunlop celebrates winning the second Supertwin race and setting a new lap record on the MD Racing Paton at the 2025 Isle of Man TT. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

​Leading figures in Northern Ireland sport have paid tribute to legendary road racer Michael Dunlop after he received his MBE from King Charles at Windsor Castle for services to motorcycle racing today.

Dunlop is the most successful rider in Isle of Man TT history with 33 wins, after breaking the record set by his famed uncle Joey last year.

Stormont Communities and Sports Minister Gordon Lyons said his achievements on the track were "incredible".

He told the News Letter: “I want to extend my warmest congratulations to Michael Dunlop on receiving his MBE for Services to Motor Cycle Racing from His Majesty today.

“Michael’s incredible achievements in road racing have put Northern Ireland on the world stage, and his continued record-breaking success at the Isle of Man TT has further cemented the proud Dunlop family legacy.

“Michael’s passion and commitment make him a great ambassador for the sport and for Northern Ireland. He is an inspiration to new generations of road racers, and this Honour is thoroughly deserved.”

Mervyn Whyte, Event Director for the Briggs Equipment North West 200 added that he is an "extraordinary" racer.

"It is so well deserved," he told the News Letter. "Nobody deserves it more than Michael Dunlop for what he has done at the TT and NW 200.

"His career has been extraordinary, it will be a long time before anybody ever gets anywhere near the success that he has had. He is an excellent rider and always a good fella to work with."

Dunlop posted a message on social media in recognition of the Royal Investiture yesterday.

“I’m deeply honoured to have received my MBE today from His Majesty the King,” he said. “It’s a privilege to have my work and achievements recognised in this way”. Following June’s confirmation of the award in the King’s Birthday Honours, Dunlop told PA: “What an honour it is to be named in the King’s Birthday Honours list and to receive an MBE. “I’ve spent years pushing through every high and low life could throw at me. No matter the challenge, I’ve always given everything 100 per cent on and off the track. “To now be recognised in this way is a privilege beyond words.

“From the beginning, I’ve driven myself to become the best rider I can be, with the goal of becoming the greatest at the TT.

"At the same time, I’ve always carried the pride of keeping the Dunlop name at the top of the sport.

“This journey hasn’t been easy but the results speak for themselves. "I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who’s played a part in it: my team, my sponsors, my family, my friends, and the fans who’ve stood by me through it all.”