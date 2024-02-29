Leap into today and enjoy the extra 24 hours this February 29!
Today is a leap day….an extra day in February, ideal for anyone who can’t fit everything in during a seven day week.
The rarity of this day has thrown up various odd customs and traditions including the most popular being a day for women to propose marriage to their male partners.
The tradition of women proposing on leap day is thought to date back to 5th-century Ireland when St Bridget complained to St Patrick that women had to wait too long for suitors to propose.
He then gave women a single day in a leap year to pop the question - the last day of the shortest month.
Legend has it that Brigid then dropped to a knee and proposed to Patrick that instant, but he refused, kissing her on the cheek and offering a silk gown to soften the blow.
Others believe the tradition originates from Scotland when Queen Margaret, then aged just five, declared in 1288 that a woman could propose to any man she liked on February 29.
In 13th century Scotland, they used to fine men who declined proposals on February 29!
We’ve been having a lead day every four years since 45 BC, when Julius Caesar tried to put some order into time by neatly dividing each year into 12 months and 365 days.
This extra day is to make up for Earth's orbit around the sun. Our planet takes approximately 365.25 days to complete its orbit and that added quarter day becomes a complete day every four years.
February 29 marks a very rare and special day for many. Those born on this unique day are commonly referred to as ‘leap day babies’ or ‘Leapings’ who are only able to celebrate their true day of birth once every four years. Which means someone born who was born on February 29, 1924 is turning 25 this year in terms of leap day birthdays, despite being 100-years-old.
Gardeners in Northern Ireland have also been benefiting with an extra day to cut their hedgerows before the hedge-cutting season comes to an end on Thursday, February 29.
Northern Ireland Parkour artist George McGowan has also been celebrating the unique day by leaping around Victoria Square in Belfast.
Meanwhile Belfast City Council is ‘taking a leap and jump’ into today as part of a what’s on offer in Belfast 2024 programme.
Almost 200 events, workshops and activities will take place throughout the city between March and December this year, as part of the city’s biggest ever creative Lord Mayor of Belfast, councillor Ryan Murphy, explained: “Thursday, February 29 is leap day – no better day to take a leap and jump into what Belfast 2024 can offer you and our city.
“There’s already a lot of excitement in our creative sector about what this programme can do to showcase the many positive benefits arts and culture bring – jobs, creativity, tourism, friendship, positive mental health and so much more – but now is the time for people to really get involved too.
“Belfast 2024 is all about participation – so come to an event, get involved in a project, try something different, check out the huge array of events and activities already on offer in our city, or discover something new to enjoy.
“Feedback from information events held during February has been really positive so far and Thursday’s open day is another chance to hear more about what’s coming up. So take advantage of this extra day in the calendar to make your own creative pledge for 2024.”