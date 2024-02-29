Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Today is a leap day….an extra day in February, ideal for anyone who can’t fit everything in during a seven day week.

The rarity of this day has thrown up various odd customs and traditions including the most popular being a day for women to propose marriage to their male partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tradition of women proposing on leap day is thought to date back to 5th-century Ireland when St Bridget complained to St Patrick that women had to wait too long for suitors to propose.

Professional Parkour athlete, George McGowan, known as ‘the springiest guy in the sport’ marked Leap Year with a series of signature ‘jumps’ around Belfast shopping centre Victoria Square. Video footage of George, released on the Victoria Square Instagram page shows George leaping around various locations around the centre, including Victoria Square’s iconic dome, which is a popular proposal spot in the city, due to its stunning panoramic views across the Belfast skyline

He then gave women a single day in a leap year to pop the question - the last day of the shortest month.

Legend has it that Brigid then dropped to a knee and proposed to Patrick that instant, but he refused, kissing her on the cheek and offering a silk gown to soften the blow.

Others believe the tradition originates from Scotland when Queen Margaret, then aged just five, declared in 1288 that a woman could propose to any man she liked on February 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 13th century Scotland, they used to fine men who declined proposals on February 29!

Professional Parkour athlete, George McGowan, known as ‘the springiest guy in the sport’ marked Leap Year with a series of signature ‘jumps’ around Belfast shopping centre Victoria Square. Video footage of George, released on the Victoria Square Instagram page shows George leaping around various locations around the centre, including Victoria Square’s iconic dome, which is a popular proposal spot in the city, due to its stunning panoramic views across the Belfast skyline

We’ve been having a lead day every four years since 45 BC, when Julius Caesar tried to put some order into time by neatly dividing each year into 12 months and 365 days.

This extra day is to make up for Earth's orbit around the sun. Our planet takes approximately 365.25 days to complete its orbit and that added quarter day becomes a complete day every four years.

February 29 marks a very rare and special day for many. Those born on this unique day are commonly referred to as ‘leap day babies’ or ‘Leapings’ who are only able to celebrate their true day of birth once every four years. Which means someone born who was born on February 29, 1924 is turning 25 this year in terms of leap day birthdays, despite being 100-years-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gardeners in Northern Ireland have also been benefiting with an extra day to cut their hedgerows before the hedge-cutting season comes to an end on Thursday, February 29.

Today (Thursday) is a leap day….an extra day in February, ideal for anyone who can’t fit everything in during a seven day week

Northern Ireland Parkour artist George McGowan has also been celebrating the unique day by leaping around Victoria Square in Belfast.

Meanwhile Belfast City Council is ‘taking a leap and jump’ into today as part of a what’s on offer in Belfast 2024 programme.

Almost 200 events, workshops and activities will take place throughout the city between March and December this year, as part of the city’s biggest ever creative Lord Mayor of Belfast, councillor Ryan Murphy, explained: “Thursday, February 29 is leap day – no better day to take a leap and jump into what Belfast 2024 can offer you and our city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s already a lot of excitement in our creative sector about what this programme can do to showcase the many positive benefits arts and culture bring – jobs, creativity, tourism, friendship, positive mental health and so much more – but now is the time for people to really get involved too.

Public are being invited to enjoy a taste of Belfast 2024 programme this leap day

“Belfast 2024 is all about participation – so come to an event, get involved in a project, try something different, check out the huge array of events and activities already on offer in our city, or discover something new to enjoy.