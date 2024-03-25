Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Business founder Richard Quirey said: “Belfast is a wonderful city and a great place to work, shop, eat out and enjoy downtime. Our Business Protection Officers are fully trained and licensed in conflict management and physical intervention to keep it that way. We know from our on-the-ground research that many small business owners appreciate the extra presence while staff are working alone, for example, closing shutters or handling cash, as well as for customers’ peace of mind too.”

“First and foremost, our teams will be on a constant rotation of the city and provide a professional but discreet on-the-ground presence, equipped with the latest body cam technology powered by HALO, which will enable them to deal with awkward or disgruntled customers, unwanted nuisance visitors, loitering or other anti-social behaviour, as well as vandalism and theft, among other issues.”

Gary Toal, from Toal’s Bookmakers, which subscribes to the service, said: “The PSNI seem to be severely under pressure with both manpower and funding, and at the same time we are also seeing a visible increase anti-social behaviour on our streets. We feel that the service offered by Legacy Link will offer additional safety and reassurance for both our business premises and staff.”

Recent UK research shows that a visible security presence can mitigate anti-social behaviour and lead to a 20% reduction in reported incidents. The studies also show that a security presence can help to reduce stress and anxiety as well as increasing the mental and physical wellbeing of staff members, which in turn allows them to feel reassured and focus on the customer experience.

Clare Guinness, CEO Belfast Chamber endorsed the service, saying: “Delighted to see the launch of this new service, the result of a collaboration between two Belfast Chamber members - Legacy Resources and Halo Body Cams.

"Retailers are the beating heart of our city centre and many of the stores, particularly the independents, have limited resources to manage security and staffing aspects of their businesses. This service provides additional support and will improve the customer shopping experience as we seek to drive footfall to grow the city economy.”

Richard Quirey added: “Recognising the financial challenges faced by businesses, our service, which can cost as little as £5 per day, can include direct Rapid Response to any emergency or serious incident – we are First Aid trained and can move quickly to the scene if police resources are stretched.