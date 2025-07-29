Legacy: New witness appeals for two Troubles deaths

Teresa Carson was found dead aged 47 and William Marchant who was 39 when he was shot on the Shankill Road

Fresh appeals have been made for witnesses to separate deaths of a man and a woman in west Belfast during the Troubles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The families of Teresa Carson and loyalist William Marchant have been described as waiting for many years for answers about the deaths of their loved ones.

These appeals will involve distributing posters and organised leaflet drops in the areas relating to both investigations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Carson, 47, was found dead at the side of the Glen Road in the early hours of Sunday November 24 1974 .

It is understood she had witnessed a robbery St John's GAC Social Club on Whiterock Road hours before.

She was last seen in the grounds of the club at 12.15am getting into a white coloured car.

Mr Marchant, 39, who was also known as Billy or Frenchie, was shot outside the Progressive Unionist Party offices on Shankill Road at approximately 3pm on April 28 1987, and later died in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A brown coloured Datsun Bluebird car, registration number YOI 2557, was used in the attack.

It had been hijacked earlier in the day after a family was held at gunpoint overnight at Tullymore Gardens in west Belfast .

The Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery has launched appeals for witnesses to come forward in relation to investigations into both deaths following requests from the victims' families.

Assistant commissioner Amanda Logan said their families asked the Commission to help them find out what happened to their loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have always underlined the Commission's unwavering commitment to helping families find the unvarnished truth and this is at the centre of our witness appeals," she said.

"The relatives of Teresa Carson and William Marchant believe that someone may hold vital information that could prove key to the investigations.

"These families have waited many years for answers and we at the Commission are committed to doing everything we can to support them. If members of the public have any information about either of these cases, please come forward."