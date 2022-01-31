Legacy of victims is hard-won rights: Higgins

Mr Higgins said the victims continue to be honoured through commitment to the rights that “were won at such great cost”.

Thirteen civil rights protestors were shot dead by British soldiers on January 30 1972 in the city.

Another man shot by paratroopers on the day died four months later.

Bloody Sunday 50th Anniversary The Memorial Service at the Bloody Sunday monument.

While many consider him the 14th victim of Bloody Sunday, his death was formally attributed to an inoperable brain tumour.

In a virtual address yesterday, Mr Higgins paid tribute to the victims of Bloody Sunday and all those who lost their lives throughout the Troubles.

He also paid tribute to the people of Londonderry and their long campaign for justice.

Mr Higgins said: “The 30th of January 1972 will live on in our collective memory, as will your efforts of vindication of the truth.

“We honour the morality of that memory today. We honour the men who died. And we continue to honour them into the future by our continued commitment to the rights that were won at such great cost.

“We do so best by protecting these rights won, and sustaining the principled and inclusive peace that we have built together.

“That is your legacy and the legacy of those who lost their lives on that day, Bloody Sunday, and on subsequent days.

“It is a contribution to be sustained and extended.”

Mr Higgins made the comments during one of the events to mark the 50th anniversary of the atrocity.

The names of all the victims was read out by actor Adrian Dunbar at the Beyond the Silence event held at the Millennium Forum in Londonderry.

A choir sang ‘Danny Boy’ while images of the 1972 march and subsequent justice campaigns, as well as the Saville inquiry ruling, were displayed in the background.

Singer-songwriter and Derry man Phil Coulter also performed at the event.

Earlier yesterday hundreds of people attended a commemoration event.

As part of the event, the Irish premier Micheal Martin laid a wreath at the Bloody Sunday memorial.

It came after relatives of those killed and injured on Bloody Sunday took part in a remembrance walk and retraced the steps of the original march.

The crowd gathered at Creggan Shops before making their way to the Bloody Sunday Monument in Rossville Street, where the annual memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony took place.

Mr Martin, Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and other political leaders, including Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood also laid wreaths.

The names of those who were killed and injured were read out during the 45-minute memorial service.

Michael McKinney, brother of William, who was among those killed on Bloody Sunday, criticised the British government for its controversial plans to ban prosecutions for Troubles killings.

Addressing the crowd, Mr McKinney said: “The British government intend to announce an end to all legacy investigations.

“They intend to announce it because they’re scared.

“Scared that their soldiers, spooks and civil servants will be exposed, and that their role as a combatant and catalyst in the war in Ireland will be highlighted around the world.”

Following the service, Mr Martin met privately with families at the Museum of Free Derry.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Martin said: “It was a privilege to be here and meet with the families of Bloody Sunday on the 50th anniversary of the terrible atrocity.

“I thanked them for their extremely dignified, persistent and courageous campaign to pursue universal principles of justice, truth and accountability.”

Mr Martin said there should be full accountability in all legacy issues.

Mr Martin also said it would have been “helpful” if some of the unionist parties were represented at the commemoration event.