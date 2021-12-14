Let’s help find missing NI woman - last seen on December 10
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing Debbie Crothers who was last seen in the Carrickfergus area at around 6.30pm on Friday 10th December.
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 11:42 am
A post on PSNI Mid and East Antrim Facebook site says that the 53-year-old is 5ft 1ins tall and slim with blonde hair.
Police are appealing to Debbie or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact them on 101.
Police would also appeal to anyone who has been driving in Carrickfergus area since 6.30pm on Friday evening to review any dash-cam footage they have for any possible sightings.