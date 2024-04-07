Letter: Mission Board of the Free Presbyterian Church looks to the future after passing 50-year landmark

David and Rachel McAuley (outgoing missionaries to Uganda), Elizabeth Edwards (outgoing missionary to Kenya), and Emma and Glenn Hamilton (outgoing missionaries to Kenya)

The Mission Board of the Free Presbyterian Church celebrated its 50th anniversary recently.

On March 8, 1974 the Mission Board was set up by the Presbytery of the Denomination, ‘…to oversee the selection, commissioning, and support of the denomination’s missionaries, and to have Christ preached to all people in all nations unto the establishing of biblically ordered churches.’

The board is made up of ministers and elders of the FPC, and two representatives of the Missionary Council of the denomination, which raises funds for missionary projects.

The first missionaries were sent out to Spain in 1977 but the work has expanded all over the world with 17 full time missionaries both at home and abroad, and three new missionaries making plans to leave for East Africa later this year.

They also support over 100 Pastors and national workers in countries where their missionaries labour. In addition, the ministry of the board is carried on through an orphanage in Asia, a school in Uganda, and their Emergency Aid Fund, which in 2022 sent over £120,000 to Ukraine.

To mark the 50th anniversary a series of three special meetings were held from March 6-8 in Lisburn FPC. The theme was ‘Mission in Action’ and the main emphasis of the messages was to set forth key areas of the Biblical Missionary strategy followed by the board.

Short videos were shown that gave examples of the outworking of that strategy on the Mission Field by the board’s missionaries.

There were also reports on recent significant developments in the missionary work such as a new expanded missionary course introduced at the Whitefield College of the Bible, the Bible Training Institute (BTI) for overseas students, and overseas mission trips for young people.

The celebrations were concluded on Saturday, March 9, with a special dinner and a missionary rally. The guest speaker at the rally was the Moderator of the Presbytery, Rev Samuel Murray.

Commenting on the 50th anniversary, Mission Board chairman, Rev Colin Mercer said: “God has been pleased to bless 50 years of missionary endeavour within the Free Presbyterian Church.

"From small beginnings, we are now involved in missionary work in Kenya, Uganda, Liberia, Asia, Spain, Australia, Southern Ireland and at home in Northern Ireland.

"Thousands across the world have heard the gospel of Christ, for which we are eternally grateful.’

As they mark this Golden Jubilee the Mission Board is deeply thankful to all who have laboured with them, and who have generously supported their missionary work, and as they look forward into the future are praying for an even greater period of missionary expansion.