Levelling Up: Funding welcome in Northern Ireland but questions asked over proportion of share

NI received the least amount – £71m – of the £2 billion shared among 12 UK regions.

Projects in Wales were given £210 million while Scotland was handed £177 million. The closest region to NI in terms of share is North East England with £108 million.

UUP's Steve Aiken said the funding represents “a very mixed bag” of investment: "That funding has gone to some areas in the South of England, and in the PM’s own constituency, seems to go against the idea of reducing inequality.

"While the PM talks about an equitable funding per capita, the amount allocated to both the North of England and to Northern Ireland appears less than generous.

"Maybe, in light of forthcoming local government elections in England, this, while regrettable, is unsurprising.”

Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry said: “The support for the individual projects is welcome. I am particularly pleased to see the investment in Bangor's seafront redevelopment.

“Overall, the £71m is roughly in line with Northern Ireland's population share. But that this misses the point that if this is truly about levelling up the UK, then Northern Ireland should be receiving proportionally more as we are low or last on many social and economic indicators.

“Furthermore this fund is operating inside the devolved space and our local Department for Communities should be allocated the resources to make local decisions.”

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove defended the allocation of the £2 billion levelling up fund, saying it is “simply untrue” that the cash is mainly being handed to the relatively affluent South East.

He insisted the latest round of investment is “specifically tilted towards the North, the Midlands, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland”.

Rishi Sunak said northern England was “disproportionately” benefiting from levelling up funding and denied suggestions schemes were being picked to shore up support for Tory MPs.

As part of the latest £2.1 billion of support for projects, almost £362 million will be spent in London and the South East, while £354 million will go to the North West.

But on a visit to Lancashire to promote the funding announcements, Mr Sunak said there was a “huge” difference in funding on a per capita basis, with the North West coming out on top.

“We are completely committed to levelling up across the United Kingdom,” he said.

“If you look at how we are spending this money, it is disproportionately benefiting people in the North East, the North West, and that’s great.”

He denied the funding allocations were motivated by an attempt to shore up support in southern Tory seats.

“I think around half the funding we have announced over the course of today, or both funds, has actually gone to places that are not controlled by Conservative MPs or councils,” he said.

“I don’t think anyone can say it’s being done on that basis, there’s a completely objective, transparent criteria.”