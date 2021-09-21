Liam Gallagher forced to cancel Belfast concert after star injured in helicopter incident
Liam Gallagher’s gig at Belsonic has been cancelled after the former Oasis frontman hurt himself falling from a helicopter.
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 10:19 am
The concert in Ormeau Park was due to take place this Friday night (September 24).
Liam tweeted this morning: “Absolutely gutted to cancel my Belfast show this weekend. I had an accident after IOW (Isle of Wight) festival and have bust my nose so cant sing. The Doctors have told me to rest up. Apologies to all the people who has bought tickets.. the show is being rescheduled...i’ll make it up to ya. LG x”