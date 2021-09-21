Liam Gallagher forced to cancel Belfast concert after star injured in helicopter incident

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Liam tweeted this morning: “Absolutely gutted to cancel my Belfast show this weekend. I had an accident after IOW (Isle of Wight) festival and have bust my nose so cant sing. The Doctors have told me to rest up. Apologies to all the people who has bought tickets.. the show is being rescheduled...i’ll make it up to ya. LG x”