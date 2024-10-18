Liam Payne: Family of former One Direction star have said they are “heartbroken”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The family of former One Direction star Liam Payne have said they are “heartbroken” adding: “Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The singer died after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina on Wednesday.

Local police said the 31-year-old fell into the courtyard of the CasaSur Hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, before medics confirmed his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post-mortem examination report said he died of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage”.

Liam Payne on stage during day one of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola at London's O2 Arena

A press release from Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office No 16 said it would be investigating the incident as an “inconclusive death” after the conclusions of the report.

A statement from his family, issued via a spokeswoman to the PA news agency said: “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

Police in the Argentine capital said the music star’s hotel room had been “in complete disarray” with “various items broken”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added that a whiskey bottle, lighter and mobile phone from the internal hotel courtyard where Payne’s body was found had been retrieved.

Tributes have been paid to the singer, with pictures showing shocked fans gathering outside the hotel after police cordoned off the area.

Fans were photographed lighting candles and leaving flowers at the side of the road in an impromptu vigil as they paid tribute to the music star.

Reports say staff at the hotel made two calls to emergency services, with audio, being widely reported, revealing a staff member asked for assistance for a guest who was “intoxicated by drugs and alcohol”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The person on the call also told the operator that the guest was “trashing the entire room” adding: “We need you to send someone, please.”

The individual said the guest was in a room with a balcony, “and we are a bit worried he’ll do something that will put his life at risk”.

Former ‘X Factor’ contestants have paid tribute to Payne, with Cher Lloyd, who appeared on the ITV programme in the same year, writing on Instagram that she will “cherish the memories made and the laughs we had”.

A post from the official X Factor account on X, formerly Twitter, described Payne as “immensely talented”, while the show’s former host Dermot O’Leary told ITV’s ‘This Morning’ the singer was “kind of both wise and sort of a young soul at exactly the same time”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Direction was formed in 2010, with Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, after they individually auditioned for ‘The X Factor’.

After becoming one of the biggest pop groups in the world, with five albums and four world tours, they went on indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Payne was in a high-profile relationship with Girls Aloud singer Cheryl between 2016 and 2018 and the couple had a son, Bear, in 2017.