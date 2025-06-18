Life on the ocean wave: Belfast Harbour welcomes 1,500th cruise ship with arrival of Regal Princess

Cruise ship the Regal Princess, the 1,500th such vessel to visit Belfast, in the city's harbour.

It’s life on the ocean wave – or at least, the Belfast Lough wave – as the city’s harbour welcomed its 1,500th cruise ship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (18th) the Regal Princess, a 19-deck ship that can hold up to 4,250 passengers, pulled into Belfast for a stay – with the major milestone making it an extra-special trip.

It was already the city’s most frequent visitor, with the latest visit the 32nd time the Regal Princess has called into Belfast since 2015, and the fifth time it stopped in Northern Ireland this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ship is operated by Princess Cruises, a major played in the industry that has brought almost a third of the total number of cruise passengers who have come to the province.

The 19-deck ship pulled into Belfast Harbour today.

Michael Robinson, port director of Belfast Harbour described hitting 1,500 cruise ship visits as “a fantastic achievement”.

“The cruise sector brings significant numbers of people to the city, directly supporting local tourism businesses in the economy while also boosting the profile of Northern Ireland as an international destination,” he said.

“Belfast Harbour has committed to our largest ever port investment in order to facilitate further growth of the cruise sector. Feedback from our cruise line partners and visitors about the quality of the local offering and service is always positive, and we are excited about what more can be achieved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regal Princess Captain Aldo Traverso said it was an honour for his ship to be a part of “a significant milestone at Belfast Harbour today”.

The Royal Princess can carry up to 4,250 passengers.

He added: “Visiting this vibrant city has been met with warmth and hospitality, making it a favourite stop for our guests on their British Isles voyage. We look forward to many more calls to come.”

Visit Belfast’s Mary Jo McCanny said cruise tourism is “an important part of our visitor economy”, adding: “This milestone is both a celebration and a launchpad for the next chapter of growth for the city.”