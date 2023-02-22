Lifelong Rangers fan Tim Webb from Northern Ireland given special medal by football club

Tim Webb from Portadown was given the True Blue Hero award from the Rangers Charity Foundation when he was over with his father Ivan for the game against Ross County earlier this month.

The 33-year-old, who was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus and as a result has been in a wheelchair all his life, sells ‘Wheelchair Loyal’ badges which have raised £2,500 for the foundation.

He was presented with the True Blue Hero medal by a pair of Rangers legends in a special ceremony tailor made for Tim.

Tim Webb with Marvin Andrews and Gordon Durie

He said: “It’s usually done at an official reception, usually midweek, but due to Dad’s work it wouldn’t be possible to get over during the week.

“It was meant to be done in October, but I wasn’t well prior to the ceremony. I spent five days in hospital. We had to reschedule.

"The club have been great. They made a one-off scenario for me. The day came, I phoned to say I’d arrived at the stadium, they brought me into the front reception and into a wee room and we waited a few minutes.

"The next thing Marvin Andrews and Gordon Durie walked through. Marvin knows me well, he has done from around 2007, through his Christian faith. He’s come over here and given his testimony a couple of times over the years.

Tim's True Blue Hero medal

"He’s become a good friend, we see each other as brothers, we’ve got a great connection. Of course he is an ex-player at the club I’ve supported since I was born, but because of the way his personality is, he’s so easy to talk to, so down to earth, you just get on with him as if he’s a genuine ordinary bloke.

"Sometimes they’ll go for a handshake, Marvin goes for a big bear hug.”

Now Tim, who is a member of Markethill Protestant Boys, turns his attention to a fundraising event that he has organised this Saturday night.

Webber’s Wheels, which started out as a band event to raise money to get Tim a new set of wheels, is now running for the third time to raise funds for the Air Ambulance and Craigavon Area Hospital ICU.

A flyer for the Webber's Wheels event at Loughgall FC

It takes place in Loughgall Football Club at 7pm on Saturday.

Tim said: “We have around 10 bands, a drum soloist and a drum major class as well. It’s always a good night with plenty of great music and craic for two very good causes.

“It’s open to anyone who is interested in coming along to enjoy the evening and to help me support the charities involved.

"A huge thanks goes to our amazing friends at Loughgall Football Club for hosting it and to Markethill Protestant Boys for the support they’ve given to me and to the event.”

Changed bands to Markethill Protestant Boys, had been with Portadown Defenders for years. They’re a great bunch of lads, really encouraging, looking after me.