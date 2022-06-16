Line of Duty star Martin Compston ‘didn’t sing IRA lyrics’ at fan gathering

Line of Duty star Martin Compston (right) on stage at the North American Celtic supporters conference

The incident is reported to have taken place at a Las Vegas hotel on Wednesday night as fans of the Glasgow club gathered for the annual North American Federation of Celtic Supporters Clubs conference.

Compston, who is a club ambassador with Celtic, is filmed on stage in front of the jubilant fans along with fellow ambassador and actor Gianni Capaldi.

The IRA song is being sung to the tune of the 1972 hit Beautiful Sunday by Daniel Boone.

On Thursday afternoon however, Compston issued a statement saying he “did not sing ANY sectarian songs”.

In a tweet, he said: “Not best pleased to wake up to a story 8 hours ahead of me, before I’ve had the right to reply.

“Let me be absolutely clear, I unequivocally did not sing ANY sectarian songs. I’ve worked in Belfast too long to see damage done to think this stuff is a laugh.

“If people want to change lyrics to a song that’s sung at Celtic Park.”

He goes on to say: “If it was an IRA song and I was on stage bobbing along I would understand the story, but I’m pretty sure Daniel Boone had nothing more than Beautiful Sunday’s in mind when he wrote the song and that’s what I was singing.”