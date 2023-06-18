The Newry native began feeling unwell in December 2021 after his graduation in business management at Queen's University, and despite initially thinking it was a stroke, it was confirmed he had a cancerous grade-three brain tumour.

Ross, who played 28 games for the Blues after signing from Portadown, underwent surgery on Christmas Eve, then began radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

After receiving care at both The Royal and Belfast City hospitals, the big defender wanted to give something back and raised funds for Brainwaves NI, a charity that helps support people in Northern Ireland who have been affected by a brain tumour while also funding research in the pursuit of finding a cure.

Ross Larkin presents a cheque worth £12,784 to Brainwaves NI after a fundraising campaign which also saw him complete the Belfast Marathon

Ross completed the marathon in 4 hours 15 minutes and started running as a means of keeping fit whilst receiving chemotherapy.

Speaking before running the 26.2 event, the 24-year-old said: “As you could imagine this was a massive shock for me and my family, having to go through surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy at a time when I was supposed to be embarking on my professional career.

"However, thanks to the amazing medical team at the Royal hospital and Belfast City hospital my treatment was successful and I am now back living my life, stronger than ever.”

It hasn't been confirmed whether or not the former Northern Ireland U21 international will be able to return to the pitch.

However, a thankful Ross was delighted to hand over a cheque worth £12,784 to Brainwaves NI following his fundraising campaign.

Mr Larkin told Linfield's official website: "I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who generously donated to my JustGiving page for Brainwaves NI.

"Your donations will undoubtedly make a significant impact in assisting Brainwaves NI in their mission to support individuals affected by brain tumours.

"Many thanks to the Linfield family for their incredible support. Additionally, I would like to extend a special thank you to Ivan Ogborn, whose support has been greatly appreciated throughout my journey."

Brainwavers NI treasurer Steve Harris confirmed that all the funds raised by Ross will go towards funding three PhD students in September at Queen's University.