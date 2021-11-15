Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 14th November 2021 - General view of The Royal British Legion Lisburn Branch Service of Remembrance at the Lisburn War Memorial. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Lisburn Remembers: Full picture coverage from the Remembrance Service in Lisburn

The annual parade returned this year after a reduced event last year due to Covid restrictions

By Michael Cousins
Monday, 15th November 2021, 10:06 am
Updated Monday, 15th November 2021, 10:25 am

Pictures by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

1.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 14th November 2021 - Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Alderman Stephen Martin and David Burns, Chief Executive, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council pictured at the Royal British Legion Lisburn Branch Service of Remembrance at the Lisburn War Memorial. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

2.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 14th November 2021 - General view of The Royal British Legion Lisburn Branch Service of Remembrance at the Lisburn War Memorial. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

3.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 14th November 2021 - Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Alderman Stephen Martin, David Burns, Chief Executive, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council pictured at the Royal British Legion Lisburn Branch Service of Remembrance at the Lisburn War Memorial. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

4.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 14th November 2021 - Members of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council pictured at the Royal British Legion Lisburn Branch Service of Remembrance at the Lisburn War Memorial. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Lisburn
