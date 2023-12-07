People stood outside in "horrendous" wind and rain to attend yesterday’s funeral of May Dunlop – mother of the late road racing legends Joey and Robert.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Garryduff Presbyterian Church, outside Ballymoney, was not large enough to hold all those who wished to pay their respects to Mrs Dunlop, who was a long standing supporter of her family's racing exploits.

Former Moderator Rev John Kirkpatrick, who knows the family well, said the service, led by Rev Campbell Mulvenny, conveyed "a sense of joy in the service that reflected her personal faith and conviction".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Dunlop died at her Ballymoney home on 4 December. A family notice said she was the "beloved wife of the late William, much loved mother of Helen, Linda, Jim, Virginia, Margaret and the late Joey, Robert and Shirley and a dear mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and great great-grandmother".

Michael Dunlop is congratulated on receiving the Freeman of the Borough of Ballymoney by his grandmother May in 2014. The 24 year old, who received the award after winning four Isle of Man TT races in 2013, followed in the footsteps of his famous Uncle Joey and his late father Robert, who became Freemen of the Borough in 1993 and 2007 respectively. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Rev Kirkpatrick, who is also chaplain for the Ulster Centre of the Motorcycle Union of Ireland said of the funeral: "One of the first things that really struck me when I saw the order of service was that the opening hymn was the same as at her son Joey's funeral.

"It was an old version of the 23rd Psalm called ‘I have a Shepherd’, which is very rare. I had never heard it before until Joey's funeral."

He added: "The church was filled and there were people left standing outside which was really saying something considering it was such wet and windy, horrendous weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rev Kirkpatrick knew Mrs Dunlop personally, having been her minister at the church from 1987 to 1993.

People stood outside in "horrendous" wind and rain to attend the funeral of May Dunlop today - mother of the late road racing legends Joey and Robert. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON, PACEMAKER

Two of her grandchildren, Zoe and Adam, gave a shared tribute.

"It was thoughtful and endearing and very respectful and appropriate. They spoke about her life and where she grew up, painting a picture of a very ordinary, humble life.

"We heard that she voraciously consumed Polo Mints to keep her nerves during the races. It conveyed very well the joys and anxieties of a mother who has sons and grandsons in racing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But the one overall impression was a sense of joy in the service that reflected her personal faith and conviction.”

May Dunlop reads the inscriptions on her son Robert's memorial on the day it was unveiled in the Robert Dunlop Memorial Garden in Ballymoney during 2010. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON