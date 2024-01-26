Liverpool fans in Northern Ireland 'can't take it in' as Jurgen Klopp hands in his notice

Simon Parry of Portadown Liverpool Supporters Club with Jurgen Klopp ahead of the Liverpool v Arsenal Premier League match last month

The 56-year-old, who has guided the Reds to six major trophies since taking charge in October 2015, announced on Friday that he is “running out of energy” and will stand down following this year’s Premier League title race.

He won the Champions League in 2019 and his side remains involved in four competitions this season.

Simon Parry, Chairman of the Portadown Liverpool Supporters Club said fans are genuinely emotional at the news.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with defender and Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley - PA image

"I’m very shocked,” he said.

Mr Parry said Klopp is held in the highest regard for the connection he has made with the fans, and the Liverpool community, as well as his managerial success.

He said Klopp has earned his place among the legendary Liverpool managers, messers Shankly, Paisley and Dalglish.

"He’s right up there with them. He has involved everybody, and he said from the day he went into Liverpool, if people were cleaning the toilets, or working in the kitchen, he would treat everybody the same. We knew it would come to an end, but he extended his contract until 2026 and we thought ‘we’ve got a good team, we’re pushing for all honours, Jurgen’s bound to go in for another two or three years’… but I don’t think anybody can say anything bad about him today.”

Mr Parry said his first reaction when he heard the news from his son was “it’s not April Fool’s Day yet”.

He added: "I think he will take the German [national team] job. I think he will take a year out with the family, charge the batteries up, and take the German job to prepare for the World Cup.

Klopp came to Liverpool as the successor to Brendan Rodgers, and arrived with an impressive CV having led Borussia Dortmund to Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012, and then to the Champions League final in 2013.

Mr Parry said he doesn’t believe Liverpool will appoint club legend Steven Gerrard as manager, as many had predicted would happen at some point in the future when Gerrard was enjoying managerial success at Rangers.

Asked who he would like to see replacing Klopp, he said: "I honestly haven’t really thought about it because I’m still trying to take this in.

Alonso seems to have been doing a good job at the two teams he has managed, and then some people are talking about the Brighton manager (Roberto de Zerbi), but I haven’t a clue. It’s just too early to take all this in.”

During an interview with the club’s official website, Klopp said: “I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city... about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff”.

The shock announcement reverberated around the world, with Reds fans in Canada waking up the news as supporters in the UK were trying to digest it over lunch.

On social media, Liverpool Supporters Winnipeg said: “Absolutely gutted, just distraught. But the club goes on. Four trophies to win this season, let's have Jurgen go out in a blaze of glory.”