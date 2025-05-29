A Co Londonderry man has lamented that the joyous celebrations he enjoyed with his family of Liverpool FC's Premier League title win will forever be “overshadowed” by a car driving through the crowds and injuring dozens of people.

On 26 May 2025, a motorist drove a grey Ford Galaxy into a crowd on Water Street in Liverpool, England, during a victory parade celebrating Liverpool Football Club’s 2024–25 Premier League title win.

Police say that seven people remain in hospital in a stable condition and that at least 79 people were injured.

A 53-year-old man from West Derby, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving offences and driving while unfit through drugs, remains in police custody.

Greg McMullan (far left) from Magilligan was among those celebrating in the victory parade in Liverpool with friends, his wife, brother and sister-in-law, niece and her boyfriend.

Greg McMullan, 50, who is from Magilligan but now lives in Stirling was among those celebrating how got caught up in the aftermath.

He was celebrating in the parade with friends from Ayrshire, his wife, brother and sister-in-law, niece and her boyfriend, who had flown over from Northern Ireland.

They all travelled down together for the game and stayed over for the victory parade.

"We and probably thousands of others created some fantastic memories and photos of the weekend,” he told the News Letter.

Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic accident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade. A man has been detained. Picture date: Monday May 26, 2025.

"But unfortunately, now every time you go to discuss it, you're going to think firstly about the incident after the parade finished.

"It has really taken away from all the celebrations, and the mass of people that came to celebrate. So, yeah, it has really overshadowed the victory, definitely."

The Liverpool FC West of Scotland Supporters' Club which he is a member of have not yet discussed how they might respond to the aftermath of the incident, as some of the

members went on holiday straight afterwards.

"But obviously, we'll probably do something although we don't know what yet. I think a charity has been set up for the victory, so we'd probably do something and donate to that."

He noted that former Liverpool player Jamie Carraher has several charities and has already donated some £10,000 to the victims.

"So we will probably consider making a donation also, once I speak to the chairman and treasurer of the club. Because we've got funds here, so we may just do something just to try and help donate to the fund."

Matt Doyle, 56, is treasurer of Portadown's Liverpool FC Supporter's club. He too was in Liverpool for the parade with family.

Although he didn't see the incident, the atmosphere caused panic and uncertainty among his party members who were with him.

"It has certainly put me off personally from attending a celebration like that again," he said.

"It is the first time I have been close to anything like that but it has certainly made me think twice about doing that."

He added: "There is a feeling among some people that what's been shown in the media now suggests that fans caused the whole whole thing to start by attacking the car."

However, it is more logical, he thinks, that the fans were attacking the car because it was already driving in a dangerous manner.