'Living hell' Burma campaign army officer who returned to Northern Ireland and became a judge

Robin Rowland with his Punjab Regiment colleagues in northern India during World War Two

As a 22-year-old officer with the Punjab Regiment, Lt Rowland spent several months repelling the Japanese advance into India from Burma, battling monsoon rains and what he described as "a ferocious enemy".

As the Fourteenth Army enjoyed continued success against the Japanese, the young lieutenant was promoted to captain and then, following the brutal battle for Kohima, to acting major.

A natural leader, Lt Rowland learned Urdu while in India and carried some almost surreal memories from that campaign along with the more harrowing.

Robin Rowland during his military service

He recently recalled leading a 100-strong mule train towards the Burmese border in 1944 when he began to hear music in the air.

As he got closer to the source, he encountered Vera Lynn serenading hundreds of troops in a jungle clearing - spending 15 minutes listening to We'll Meet Again and the White Cliffs of Dover before carrying on with his mission.

Born in Ballynure near Ballyclare in January 1922, the son of an army officer, Robin attended Ballyclare High School before beginning a law degree at Queen’s University.

After the war, he returned to his law studies and was called to the Northern Ireland Bar in 1949, becoming a QC in 1969 and eventually a County Court judge in 1974.

Judge Rowland and his family eventually relocated to the Leicester area of England where he celebrated his 100th birthday in January 2022.

Two years earlier, as the nation marked the 75th anniversary of VJ Day (Victory over Japan), he told his local newspaper the Harborough Mail that his gruesome experience at Kohima was “the nearest I’ve come to hell".

However, the war also led to him meeting the love of his life, wife Kay he met while she was serving as a Queen Alexandra nurse in Kuala Lumpur. They married in 1952.

“I knew she was the one for me the first time I met her," he said.

“We had a long and happy marriage before Kay sadly died of cancer aged 70 on June 14, 1991.”

The couple had two sons, Peter and Andrew.

Speaking to the News Letter, Andrew said: "It wasn't really until my mum died in 1991, when he saw an article in a magazine about a trip down the Irrawaddy [river], two years after the Myanmar (formerly Burma) government opened the borders, and noticed that there was an overnight stop at Pakokku where they crossed in 1944.

"And he wanted to go back to his battlefield. He wanted to go back to see the village that he'd mortared to see if it still existed, so I accompanied him back to Burma, and it was only then, in 1998, that he started talking about it. He and I then went to Kohima, and we went to India twice and to Burma three times. He always said the war defined him as a person and made him who he was.”

