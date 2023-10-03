Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dónal Cox, General Manager of Lough Eske Castle said: “We are delighted to be recognised as one of the top ten hotels in Ireland by Condé Nast Traveler Magazine readers for the sixth consecutive year.

"Thank you to our team, whose dedication and unwavering focus on our guest’s experience at Lough Eske Castle, has resulted in being ranked in the prestigious Reader’s Choice Awards voted by our guests and partners, we thank you for your support.

"We take great pride in providing genuine Donegal hospitality to all our guests and look forward to welcoming you all to Donegal and Lough Eske Castle in the near future.”

More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting.

The Readers' Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry's longest running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector.

The full list of winners can be found here: https://www.cntraveler.com/inspiration/readers-choice-awards.