Local woman pens first book

Catriona Evans inaugurable publication, ‘Being Vulnerable’, is an honest and sometimes raw book.

In it, Catriona highlights ‘the superpower within all of us’, vulnerability and the importance of opening those difficult dialogues.

Catriona said: “I chose to go from the role of victim to victor in my life and, in my first book, rather than give readers theories which can be found in many self-help books, I share my personal experiences and the tools which worked for me - looking at things from a personal angle which people can relate to in the adversities of their every-day life.

Catriona Evans

“To be vulnerable is to open the door and allow those who love you in to help & support you.

“This book is for anyone who struggles with their self-esteem, confidence, facing and dealing with emotions, struggles with depression or has been given a diagnosis of cancer or any other illness. The book is ‘being vulnerABLE, victim to victor’.

Catriona pointed out that Temple Woman Publishing supported her during the self publishing process “from the blank page to marketing of my book”.

Seven times best selling author and international speaker, Donna Kennedy-Slattery had this to say about my book ‘...Catriona’s willingness to share her story and deliver such a powerful message is admirable, and more importantly it comes from a place of authenticity and kindness, with a passion for serving others. “I have no doubt this book will have a positive impact on those who read it.”