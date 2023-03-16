The Ballynahinch woman, who is retiring after 35 years service, said: “Every day feels like I just started yesterday. There’s never a dull moment. I’ve loved every single day.

"I’ll miss it big time, especially just seeing the children over the road into school and saying ‘good morning’. I’ll be a wee bit lost for a while.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a pleasure to meet some of the pupils later in their lives and find out what they’re doing since leaving school.”

Frances Thornton has been helping children across the road at Ballynahinch High School for 35 years

The 63-year-old, who lives just outside the town with her husband Robert, learnt recently she is helping the third generation of the same family across the Belfast Road into the high school.

“I’ve now got a granddaughter here whose grandfather I put across the road, that puts it in perspective how long I’ve been doing this for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month the Education Authority announced a freeze on the recruitment of school crossing patrol (SCP) staff, including temporary cover. As such Frances – who started the job on Monday, May 16, 1988 – will not be replaced.

She said: "The road I would have help the children across is the main thoroughfare out of Ballynahinch towards Belfast. It’s a busy road.

"Where I help them across there’s no other crossing. They’ll just have to be patient and wait for a break in traffic or if someone is going to stop and let them across.”

Paul Marks, principal of Ballynahinch High School, said: “Frances has been integral to our school life for 35 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After many years on patrol, chatting to families and looking after the children in her big bright coat, she is a renowned character in our town. Everyone knows Frances, and she knows everyone.

"She has many memories of our pupils – the quiet ones, the dilly-dawdling ones, the follow-the-rules-exactly ones and the ones that just love the craic. Overall, however, she will remember and dearly miss ‘just knowing every child and all their wee ways’ as she would put it.”

Mr Marks added: “Frances has loved her time on patrol but it has not passed without a degree of difficulty at times. There are drivers who exceed the 30mph limit. There are drivers who cut up the inside of the patrol to get past. There are drivers who drive through the patrol before the pupils are safely across to other side.

He said that though nothing will compare to her, a pedestrian crossing for the school is now vital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Marks said: “It is at this point we, as a whole school community, call upon the Department of Infrastructure to expedite a pedestrian crossing upon Mrs Thornton’s retirement.

"She has been the linchpin of the pupils’ safe journey across to school. It is without question that we need to ensure continued safety for our pupils crossing the road today and, in the generations, to come.