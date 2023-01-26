Leah Totton from Londonderry has been revealed as the third most successful winner of The Apprentice for her chain of cosmetic clinics

The research, conducted by UK financial services provider CMC Markets used the latest financial reports from Endole to discover the latest report of net assets in each of The Apprentice winners’ businesses, to determine which of them are the most successful.

The data revealed Dr Leah Totton’s chain of cosmetic procedure clinics exhibit net assets of £664,490.

Dr Totton, 34, a practising physician, entrepreneur and former model, won series nine of The Apprentice and a prize of £250,000 for her business acumen.

Lean Totton pictured with Lord Alan Sugar at the opening of one of her cosmetic clinics

Her business plan, a cosmetic clinic chain, named Dr Leah Clinics, co-owned with business tycoon Lord Alan Sugar, launched in 2014. Their business was a success; with their London clinic winning national awards.

Dr Leah Clinics expanded to open further branches in London and Essex.

Commenting on the research, a spokesperson for CMC Markets said: “As a new series of The Apprentice gets underway, it is interesting to look back at past winners and their businesses to see how Lord Sugar’s investment made a difference. Not only can the investment from Lord Sugar be transformative for many contestants’ business but the brand recognition from being featured on the show can also greatly increase the winner’s chances of successfully running their business, even many years after appearing on the series.”