Lonely Planet picks three pubs in Northern Ireland as some of the top 20 ale houses across Ireland

And among those 20 establishments, are three in Northern Ireland.

The guide says that 'Ireland is home to more than 7000 pubs many of which serve food, are open all day and late into the night and host unbeatable Irish music sessions'.

It adds: 'Here are 20 of them you should bookmark for that trip you've been daydreaming about. Anyone for a pint of creamy Guinness?'

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First on the list for NI is the 'Sunflower Public House, Belfast'

It says: 'Known for: A cultural hub with plenty of history

'Nestled on the corner of Kent and Union Street in Belfast is the Sunflower Public House. Owned by Argentina-born Pedro Donald, who has another beloved pub The American Bar. This simple pub is instantly recognizable from its relic of 1980s Belfast, a security cage and though no longer in use, it has persevered as part of its social history. This is a no-nonsense, no gimmick pub — it bills itself as a simple corner pub. Order a pint of Armagh’s McIvor’s cider, made with apples from the orchard country.'

The Sunflower Pub in Belfast

Also on the list is Blakes of the Hollow, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, which is says is 'known for its Game of Thrones carved door'.

Lonely Planet writes: 'One of the best-known Victorian-style pubs in Ireland, Blakes of the Hollow is lovely for a quiet drink by yourself or with a few friends in one of their original snugs.

'Sit back with an expertly poured pint (or Irish coffee — the ones here are perfection) or tap your feet at one of their live music sessions. For fans of the epic high-fantasy show, a photo with the carved Game of Thrones door is a must.'

And last on the NI list is 'The Duke of York, Belfast' which Lonely Planet says is 'known for a pint in the sun'.

Blakes of the Hollow, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh

It adds: 'Tucked down a cobbled lane in Belfast city centre is the Duke of York, known for its colorful flowers outside and original mirrors and memorabilia inside.

'You won't find as many visitors as you will in Crown Liquor Saloon, this is a locals' haunt, so you need to step off the beaten track. The perfect spot for a cold beer when paying a trip to Belfast.'