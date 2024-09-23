Look at these pictures of 'All creatures great and small' accompanying their owners to St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast for 'pawsome' church blessing

By Gemma Murray
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 10:45 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 11:01 BST
St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast held a paw-some ceremony for patrons and their pets today.

This is the first year that it has returned since the pandemic.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland – 22nd September 2024 Belfast’s St Anne’s Cathedral hosted a Pets’ Service / Blessing of the Pets today, Sunday 22nd September, at 3.30pm. Picture by Press Eye

1.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland – 22nd September 2024 Belfast's St Anne's Cathedral hosted a Pets' Service / Blessing of the Pets today, Sunday 22nd September, at 3.30pm. Picture by Press Eye

Belfast’s St Anne’s Cathedral hosted a Pets’ Service / Blessing of the Pets today, Sunday 22nd September, at 3.30pm. Vivien Hilliard with dog Maisie. Picture by Press Eye

2.

Belfast's St Anne's Cathedral hosted a Pets' Service / Blessing of the Pets today, Sunday 22nd September, at 3.30pm. Vivien Hilliard with dog Maisie. Picture by Press Eye

Belfast’s St Anne’s Cathedral hosted a Pets’ Service / Blessing of the Pets today, Sunday 22nd September, at 3.30pm. Bob Nicholl with dog Mulligan. Picture by Press Eye

3.

Belfast's St Anne's Cathedral hosted a Pets' Service / Blessing of the Pets today, Sunday 22nd September, at 3.30pm. Bob Nicholl with dog Mulligan. Picture by Press Eye

Belfast’s St Anne’s Cathedral hosted a Pets’ Service / Blessing of the Pets today, Sunday 22nd September, at 3.30pm. Jenni Millar and Deane, Stephen Forde with dogs Bell and Willow. Picture by Press Eye

4.

Belfast's St Anne's Cathedral hosted a Pets' Service / Blessing of the Pets today, Sunday 22nd September, at 3.30pm. Jenni Millar and Deane, Stephen Forde with dogs Bell and Willow. Picture by Press Eye

