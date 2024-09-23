This is the first year that it has returned since the pandemic.
1.
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland – 22nd September 2024 Belfast’s St Anne’s Cathedral hosted a Pets’ Service / Blessing of the Pets today, Sunday 22nd September, at 3.30pm. Picture by Press Eye Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry
2.
Belfast’s St Anne’s Cathedral hosted a Pets’ Service / Blessing of the Pets today, Sunday 22nd September, at 3.30pm. Vivien Hilliard with dog Maisie. Picture by Press Eye Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry
3.
Belfast’s St Anne’s Cathedral hosted a Pets’ Service / Blessing of the Pets today, Sunday 22nd September, at 3.30pm. Bob Nicholl with dog Mulligan. Picture by Press Eye Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry
4.
Belfast’s St Anne’s Cathedral hosted a Pets’ Service / Blessing of the Pets today, Sunday 22nd September, at 3.30pm. Jenni Millar and Deane, Stephen Forde with dogs Bell and Willow. Picture by Press Eye Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.