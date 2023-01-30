Northern Ireland fans joined others from around Europe to descend on France for the UEFA Euro 2016 football tournament.
Hear we look at a selection of images from on and off the field.
Northern Ireland players celebrate after scoring during the Euro 2016 group C football match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium in Décines-Charpieu near Lyon on June 16, 2016.
Photo: JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK
Michael O'Neill (C) manager of Northern Ireland celebrate his team's second goal with Aaron Hughes (L) and Jamie Ward (R) during the UEFA EURO 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland at Stade des Lumieres on June 16, 2016 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Photo: Julian Finney
Northern Ireland's players celebrate after scoring during the Euro 2016 group C football match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium in Décines-Charpieu near Lyon on June 16, 2016.
Photo: JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK
4. NICE, FRANCE - JUNE 12: Northern Ireland fans pose for a photograph as they arrive to watch their national team play Poland in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2016 football tournament at Allianz Riviera Stadium on June 12, 2016 in Nice, France. Football fans from around Europe have descended on France for the UEFA Euro 2016 football tournament. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Northern Ireland fans pose for a photograph as they arrive to watch their national team play Poland in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2016 football tournament at Allianz Riviera Stadium on June 12, 2016 in Nice, France
Photo: Carl Court