Look inside - Titanic Belfast reopens its doors following a multi-million-pound refreshment programme

The world-class visitor attraction now boasts four exciting new galleries within the Titanic Experience, a new artefact collection and an illuminated 7.6m long scale model of RMS Titanic which is suspended from the ceiling and fully rotates.

By Michael Cousins
6 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 2:02pm

The refreshed experience introduces ‘The Pursuit of Dreams’ as a new theme and combines immersive new technology with an original maritime heritage collection and the authentic Titanic story to deliver an enriched and emotive experience.

The Lasting Legacy

The Ship of Dreams

Ballard's Quest

The Ship of Dreams

