Look inside - Titanic Belfast reopens its doors following a multi-million-pound refreshment programme
The world-class visitor attraction now boasts four exciting new galleries within the Titanic Experience, a new artefact collection and an illuminated 7.6m long scale model of RMS Titanic which is suspended from the ceiling and fully rotates.
By Michael Cousins
6 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 2:02pm
The refreshed experience introduces ‘The Pursuit of Dreams’ as a new theme and combines immersive new technology with an original maritime heritage collection and the authentic Titanic story to deliver an enriched and emotive experience.
Page 1 of 4