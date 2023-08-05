A satellite image showing Storm Antoni as it moves through Northern Ireland early on Saturday morning bringing heavy rain and winds. Image taken from meteoradar.co.uk

A satellite image taken this morning shows a band of heavy rain coming in from the Atlantic and heading east over Northern Ireland. The storm, which is the first to be named by the Met Office this season, hit the UK from late Friday night and into Saturday. Rain and wind warnings cover Northern Ireland and parts of south-west Britain.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said the storm was due to bring "potentially disruptive" weather as it moves from west to east. He added: "Northern Ireland is likely to see some of the highest rainfall totals, with 40-60mm falling in some spots, but 20-30mm more widely. "Away from the warning area many will still see a very wet day, especially in north Wales and north England."

He said that the strongest winds will affect parts of south-west England and south-west Wales, with gusts reaching in excess of 60mph. "The strongest winds will affect parts south-west England and southwest Wales where exposed coasts and high ground could see gusts in excess of 60mph," he said. "In these areas, gusts inland could reach 50-55mph for a time. These windy conditions will likely coincide with high tides which will present an additional challenge for coastal areas."

The RAC's Rod Dennis warned that Saturday is expected to be the worst day on the roads of the summer so far. "We expect Saturday to be the worst day on the roads of the summer so far, especially for anyone in the south-west of England - and that's a lot of people as our research shows it's the most popular part of the country for leisure trips by car this year," he said.

"Conditions will be atrocious with a wholly unpleasant mix of very strong winds and locally intense rainfall. "The best advice is to slow down significantly to stay safe and avoid exposed moorland and coastal routes until the storm passes.