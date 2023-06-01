Lucky Mid Ulster family ‘excited’ to be living rent and rate free for a year

Courtney Gallagher, her husband Michael and their two children were chosen by Setanta Construction following a thorough interview and selection process. In return, the family the will participate in a live research monitoring study in collaboration with Ulster University.

The research process aims to gather live feedback and data about what it’s like to live in Ireland’s first volumetric modular house constructed to complete Passive House standards - the internationally recognised

gold standard in ultra-energy efficient construction.

Niall and Mark Gribbin, Directors at Setanta Construction pictured with The Gallagher Family, Parents Courtney & Michael with their children Cillian and Liam.

The unique research will help provide key metrics and insights on the future performance of low energy dwellings, with factors such as internal heat gains, energy usage along with occupant behavior and the subsequent impacts on the overall performance of the SoLow house fully explored.

Crucially, it will also help determine the overall cost savings of living in a SoLow passive designed home, widely regarded by many within the affordable housing industry as a much needed solution to help minimise the impact of the ongoing cost of living and energy fuel crisis.

Canadian born Courtney and her husband Michael, originally from Castledawson, moved back to Mid Ulster from London last year to be closer to family and friends.

Michael said: “We’re very excited to move into our new temporary home and get to experiencewhat it’s like to live in a modern, high quality, passive built property. It’s great timing as we’ve been considering our options since we moved back home, whether that be buying or building, this short- term move gives us the flexibility to save whilst we carefully plan for our future”.

Courtney added: “The modern and spacious kitchen, additional bedroom and secure garden space really appealed to us as we’re a family with young children who benefit from working from home a few days of the week, so we’re hopeful it will be a cherished and memorable move for everyone. We’re delighted that Setanta Construction have chosen us to be the lucky occupants and we feel very privileged to take part in this unique study.”

Setanta Construction is poised to help revolutionise the social housing sector here and is calling for an integrated approach to help combat energy fuel poverty.

According to Mark Gribbin, Joint Director: “Over the past number of months, we’ve been consulting with Housing Associations, Architects, Developers and Governmental bodies and they’ve definitely taken notice.