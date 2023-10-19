News you can trust since 1737
Lurgan funeral service for sea tragedy businessman Paul Bradley

​The funeral of the well-known Belfast businessman Paul Bradley, who died following a swimming tragedy in Co Down, will take place in Lurgan on Sunday.
By Mark Rainey
Published 19th Oct 2023, 22:39 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 23:09 BST
Paul Bradley - Cambridge Barber shop social media

Mr Bradley, a married father of four, was pronounced dead after being pulled from the sea close to Newcastle’s South Promenade on Wednesday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said at the time: “Sadly, despite attempts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”

Mr Bradley, who owned Cafe Fish on Belfast’s Lisburn Road, was originally from Lurgan and used to own the Victoria Junction hot food outlet in the town.

He had been in the hospitality industry for around 40 years.

Mr Bradley had grown up in the Edward Street area of Lurgan where his mother Nora Bradley ran a successful wool shop.

SDLP South Belfast MP Claire Hanna said the loss of Mr Bradley would be “keenly felt” in the community.“Paul was a larger than life character, warm and friendly – his catchphrase of ‘order on’ bellowed back into the kitchen was known by many.“He was a family friend and my mum was talking to him only last week and he was saying how he was spending more time in Newcastle, enjoying a bit of downtime after decades of throwing himself into the business.

"Our thoughts are with his beloved wife Gabby and their family as they deal with this awful shock."

A notice on the Funeral Times website said Mr Bradley’s funeral service will take place at St Peter’s Church, Lurgan at 1.30pm.

