The principal of Dungannon Integrated College says a former pupil who was killed while serving as an army officer in Kenya “had all the qualities of a leader” while a pupil.

Major Kevin McCool, 32, who was from the Tullysaran area, just north west of Armagh, died in the African country on November 29, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Saturday. He has also been described as a very good harpist.

He was shot while off duty, taking a scrambler for one last ride up a local mountain before he was due to leave Kenya three days later.

His father Joe McCool said his eldest son Fergal and wife Joan travelled to Kenya to be with Kevin before he died from his injuries.

The principal of Dungannon Integrated College said Major Kevin McCool - who died in Kenya - “had all the qualities of a leader” while a pupil at the school.

He was jumped by two armed men, but thought their weapon was a dummy, he said.

The MoD said Maj McCool, who saw service in Europe, the Middle East, the Falklands and Africa, “thrived in the military environment”, adding that “he was at his best when deployed, and at his very best when the conditions were at their very worst”.

Mr Andrew Sleeth, Principal of Integrated College Dungannon, also paid tribute to his former student.

"Kevin was a bright, happy student," he said. "There was always a mischievous glint in his eye though he was a well-disciplined student who always did what was asked of him and gave his best.

"He was a team player who always supported his fellow students and had all the qualities of a leader which, no doubt, stood him in good stead in his role within the army.

"All at the college were deeply saddened to learn of his untimely passing. He will be remembered very fondly by all the staff and former students who had the pleasure of knowing him.

"On behalf of the governors, staff and students, both past and present, I would like to offer my sincerest condolences to all who knew and loved Kevin. His family will be in our thoughts and prayers".

Head of PE in the school, Stephen Rice, said Kevin had been "an exceptional student in terms of PE".

The teacher added: "He was fantastic in terms of all round ability, but he particularly shone at running. He would have been an Ulster Champion at 1500m.”

He led the school's cross country team to win the all-Ireland school's title when a pupil.

"And he was the top performer and he was our leader. He was a candid lad, very well grounded, worked very hard and his family were very supportive.”

As a pupil he played soccer, Gaelic, rugby and basketball while at the college, he added.

Kevin spent five years at the school, which all his siblings attended also, he added.

Brian Vallely, Founder and Director of Armagh Piper's Club, also paid tribute. The club teaches traditional Irish music on accordion, banjo, concertina, fiddle, flute, harp, session playing, singing, tin whistle and the uilleann pipes.

"Everybody that comes into the club starts off on the tin whistle," he said. "Generally they would move on to another instrument but Kevin was one of the very few male harpists in the club at that time and was a very good one too."

Cycling Ulster issued a statement saying they too were saddened to hear of Maj McCool, passing condolences on to his parents Joe and Joan and siblings Fergal, Brendan, Alice, Margaret, and May.

The association noted that his parents were devoted lifelong cyclists who have been "pillars of the cycling community for countless years... their dedication to the sport has touched the lives of many, particularly in their instrumental role in introducing and supporting young cyclists".