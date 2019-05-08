Major NI towpath closed to allow for "essential repair work"

The Lagan Towpath will be closed between the entrances at Lambeg Bridge and McIlroy Park until 31 May.

A post on TrafficwatchNI adds: "This is to allow for essential repair work to be carried out on the towpath at Ballyskeagh Bridge."

A post from the Department of Infrastructure said: "The Lagan Towpath will be closed between the entrances at Lambeg Bridge and McIlroy Park until 31 May.

"This is to allow for essential repair work to be carried out on the towpath at Ballyskeagh Bridge.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."