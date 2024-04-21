Magheramore Road Ballycastle - Google image

In a statement on Sunday morning, police said the man died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Magheramore Road, outside Ballycastle on Saturday, April 20.

He was 44-year-old Benny McIlhatton from the Loughguile area.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “At approximately 5.30pm, we received a report of a collision involving a blue Suzuki motorcycle and a silver Volkswagen Jetta.

“Officers along with other emergency services attended but very sadly Mr McIlhatton, who was travelling on the motorcycle, died at the scene.

“Two other people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

“The Magheramore Road, which was closed for a number of hours, has now reopened to traffic.

