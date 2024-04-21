Man aged 44 dies following motorcyle collision near Ballycastle on Saturday
In a statement on Sunday morning, police said the man died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Magheramore Road, outside Ballycastle on Saturday, April 20.
He was 44-year-old Benny McIlhatton from the Loughguile area.
Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “At approximately 5.30pm, we received a report of a collision involving a blue Suzuki motorcycle and a silver Volkswagen Jetta.
“Officers along with other emergency services attended but very sadly Mr McIlhatton, who was travelling on the motorcycle, died at the scene.
“Two other people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.
“The Magheramore Road, which was closed for a number of hours, has now reopened to traffic.
“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything or to anyone with dash-cam or other footage that could assist police, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1270 20/04/24.”
