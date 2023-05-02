Chris Koch navigated his way around the capital in 4 hours 57 minutes and 43 seconds on Sunday.

It marked the 14th marathon that Chris has completed as he has already skated around the streets of Dubai, Calgary and Edmonton, plus several others.

Posting on his Facebook page, the Alberta native recalled the spirit of the crowd watching on as he went through the streets of Belfast on his skateboard.

Chris Koch, who was born without limbs, completed the Belfast Marathon on Sunday

"I finished the Belfast Marathon in 4:57:43, which shaves over 30 minutes off the time I completed my last two marathons in Dublin and Philadelphia," he wrote.

"Still some room for improvement but I’m almost back to where I was before my jammer.

"There were lots of spectators along the route cheering on the participants.

"Some of the favourite things I heard yelled out: "go skateboard guy", "go Canada" and "go Terry".

“At first I couldn’t figure out who Terry was until it dawned on my that they were referring to the Terry Fox shirt I was wearing.

"The cutest thing I heard was this adorable little girl, probably around six years old, yelling out in the thickest Irish accent, "You can do it. All you have to do is believe in yourself".

"It melted my damn heart."

Chris' efforts also helped to raise money for charity, with one local medical service set to benefit.

"I raised money for two different causes, the first is for Jaxson Crowe, a friend from my hometown who is currently battling brain cancer for the second time," he published on Facebook.

"Jaxson is a damn warrior if you ask me.

"The second was for the Air Ambulance service in Northern Ireland.

"I’m happy and proud of my time and thoroughly enjoyed my Belfast City Marathon experience.

"I’m stiff, sore and tired but it’s all worth it when you complete a challenge like that. It’s 10% physical and 90% mental.