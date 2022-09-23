Man dead following single vehicle collision in Co Down - appeal for dashcam footage
A man has died as a result of a single vehicle road traffic collision in Co Down.
Police said the man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene on the Moneyreagh Road in Ballygowan.
Sergeant Amanda McIvor said: “The collision, which was reported just before 7.30 am this morning, Friday, September 23 occurred on the Moneyreagh Road.
“Police attended the scene, where, sadly the driver was pronounced dead. The road was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.
“We are investigating the circumstances of the collision and are asking witnesses who may have been in the area from 11pm on Thursday, September 22 until 7.30am (Friday) morning, or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference CW 260 – 23/09/22.”