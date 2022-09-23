Man dead following single vehicle collision in Co Down - appeal for dashcam footage

Police said the man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene on the Moneyreagh Road in Ballygowan.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor said: “The collision, which was reported just before 7.30 am this morning, Friday, September 23 occurred on the Moneyreagh Road.

“Police attended the scene, where, sadly the driver was pronounced dead. The road was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

PSNI

