Man found on street with serious injuries - PSNI appeal for information

PSNI detectives ask for help after man found seriously injured

Detectives in Co Fermanagh are trying to establish how a man who was found in Ann Street in Enniskillen suffered serious injuries.

The 29-year-old was found in the early hours of Friday and taken to hospital.

He is in a serious condition.

A PSNI statement said: “Detectives have identified him but are keen to establish what happened to him.