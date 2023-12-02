Man found on street with serious injuries - PSNI appeal for information
Detectives in Co Fermanagh are trying to establish how a man who was found in Ann Street in Enniskillen suffered serious injuries.
The 29-year-old was found in the early hours of Friday and taken to hospital.
He is in a serious condition.
A PSNI statement said: “Detectives have identified him but are keen to establish what happened to him.
“Witnesses and those with information can call 101, quoting reference 762 01/12/23.”
