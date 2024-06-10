Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man aged in his 20s has died after he entered the water in the Lake Road area of Craigavon, the PSNI has said.

A spokesman for the police said there was a report of a concern for safety in Craigavon on Saturday evening.

The man entered the water in the Lake Road area shortly after 6pm and encountered difficulties.

A multi-agency search operation was immediately launched involving police, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, and Community Search and Rescue volunteers.

The PSNI said inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are ongoing, and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course, however, they said at present the death is not believed to be suspicious.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased,” the spokesman added.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson added: “NIFRS crews from Lurgan, Portadown and the Specialist Rescue Team attended the Lake Road, Craigavon at 6.07pm with PSNI and NIAS as part of a multi-agency response to an incident.