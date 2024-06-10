Man in his 20s dies after entering water in Craigavon on Saturday evening - post-mortem to take place however PSNI say 'the death is not believed to be suspicious'

By Gemma Murray
Published 10th Jun 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2024, 12:28 BST
A man aged in his 20s has died after he entered the water in the Lake Road area of Craigavon, the PSNI has said.
A spokesman for the police said there was a report of a concern for safety in Craigavon on Saturday evening.

The man entered the water in the Lake Road area shortly after 6pm and encountered difficulties.

Lake area, Craigavon.jpg
A multi-agency search operation was immediately launched involving police, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, and Community Search and Rescue volunteers.

The PSNI said inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are ongoing, and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course, however, they said at present the death is not believed to be suspicious.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased,” the spokesman added.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson added: “NIFRS crews from Lurgan, Portadown and the Specialist Rescue Team attended the Lake Road, Craigavon at 6.07pm with PSNI and NIAS as part of a multi-agency response to an incident.

“NIFRS left the scene at 7.45pm.”

