Man in his 20s dies following incident at Gobbins Road area of Islandmagee
The Health and Safety Executive has been notified after a man in his 20s died suddenly following an incident in the Islandmagee area of east Antrim today (Wednesday).
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended a report of a sudden death of a man in his 20s, in the Gobbins Road area of Islandmagee, shortly before 12.25pm today (September 15).
“The death is not being treated as suspicious. Police have advised the Health and Safety Executive and will provide assistance with their investigation.”
There are no further details at this time.
--
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.