Many nationalists expressing shame and embarrassment at online abuse of Carla Lockhart

Carla Lockhart - DUP MP for Upper Bann. Photo: Parliament TV

Although the DUP MP is persistently targeted by internet trolls, the scale of the abuse has intensified following her recent outspoken support for the Portadown Orangemen involved in the Drumcree parade dispute.

Following a larger than usual protest on Sunday, to mark 25 years since the return leg of the annual church parade was banned from entering the Garvaghy Road, she posted on Facebook: "Drumcree Sunday 2023 – once again Portadown brethren have been denied their right to return home from their annual church service at Drumcree Parish Church."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "A complete denial of their civil and religious liberties. We keep hearing from republicans about how our culture is valued but actions speak louder than words. A 15-minute church parade on a Sunday morning should offend no one!”

Reacting to the latest social media backlash, on Monday Upper Bann MP Ms Lockhart tweeted: “Predictably, when I stand up for my community, faceless trolls use it as their daily reason to abuse me. Not on my politics, which they may not agree with, but on their perception of how I look. When you go down that route, you’ve lost your argument, and I will still be here”.

The scale of the abuse led to the influential Anderstown News columnist @Squinter tweeting: ”I will not be replying to the tweets of @carlalockhart again because the abuse she receives on the back of it from so-called progressives and republicans is revolting and makes me feel guilty and ashamed. If you recognise yourself here please unfollow.”

One of the many nationalists who posted supportive responses said: “It’s off the scale and not just one or two. It’s embarrassing for republicans. Well done for calling it out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad