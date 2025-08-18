Marathon man Daniel in 'run till you drop' charity event - for his birthday gift

Daniel Warke is heading on a gruelling ultramarathon challenge for Dementia NI

Co Down man Daniel Warke is due to give himself an unusual birthday present this year – a gruelling distance run that sees competitors literally keep going until they drop.

The Bangor man is heading to the ‘Last Man Standing’ ultramarathon at Ballykinler Training Camp on August 30, the same day he turns 24.

The event sees competitors run 6.7km every hour, on the hour, until there’s only one person left able to continue.

As Daniel puts it: “You stop, you’re out. Simple, but brutal.”

Daniel on a previous marathon challenge. Picture: Daniel Warke/GoFundMe

He’s doing it to raise money for Dementia NI, inspired by his great-aunt Margaret who was diagnosed with the condition over a year ago – and he’s already reached more than £350 of a £500 target on his GoFundMe page.

Daniel has completed several marathons in recent years, but says he now wants to push himself even further.

Stated the man himself: “I love setting myself big challenges, and this is definitely the biggest one yet.

“So I wanted to do it for something that really matters, to keep me motivated and to give something back at the same time.”

Describing Dementia NI as “an amazing charity that supports people living with dementia”, he said: “They offer peer support, raise awareness, and work to change how dementia is understood and treated.

“It’s a cause that means a lot to me. My great-aunt Margaret was diagnosed just over a year ago, and I’ve seen how tough it can be.

“Every bit helps and goes straight to a great cause.”

And his challenge turned out to be a fortuitous bit of timing. He works for the firm that runs the Waterfront Hall, International Convention Centre Belfast and the Ulster Hall, which recently announced a new charity partnership with Dementia NI.

He said: “The timing could not have been better, as I already had this challenge planned and when my workplace announced that Dementia NI was our new charity partner. I was delighted.”

Daniel is currently studying for a degree in at the Ulster University and has been working at ICC Belfast, Waterfront and Ulster Hall for the last three years, progressing from customer services to event management responsibilities.

Rob McConnell, the firm’s chief executive, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the valuable work of Dementia NI, and it is fantastic that Daniel is getting the ball rolling with this incredible challenge. We wish him every success.”

Dementia NI’s head of engagement, Karen Kerr, said the organisation is “thrilled Daniel is kicking off our new partnership through his incredible challenge”.

“It is lovely that his great aunt Margaret is his inspiration and motivation for taking on this gruelling feat, and that he is passionate about raising awareness and increasing understanding of dementia,” she said. “Thank you Daniel, we wish you the best.”

Dementia NI was founded in 2015 by five people living with the condition, pushing to improve dementia services in the province.

Their core belief was that people with dementia should have an active involvement in decisions that affect their own lives and should feel empowered to express their views and concerns, to ensure they live well and retain their independence for as long as possible.