March for Jesus Belfast 2025: Pastor who helps people escape drug addiction believes parade will be testimony to faith which drives him
Maghaberry Elim pastor Brian Madden was speaking the day before the March for Jesus event, which begins at Ormeau Park at 2pm and proceeds to City Hall for a public worship event.
According to March for Jesus, it is a global movement that is “an extravagant worship celebration for Jesus in full public view”.
Beginning in 1987 in London, it initially attracted over 15,000 people and has grown to became a worldwide event with 12m participants in 170 countries.
The parade was due to take place in June but was postponed as the Dublin pastor leading the event, John Ahern, found the statutory requirements for Belfast parades much more complicated than those in Dublin.
It is expected to attract people from right across the island of Ireland, with a sister parade taking place in Dublin next weekend.
"I am expecting thousands of people to attend. It is going to be absolutely fantastic,” said Pastor Madden.
"We have a large platform in front of City Hall and we are going to have worship, prayers for our nation, prayers for people suffering with addiction, prayers for our families, prayers for the city and prayers for the government.”
Pastor Madden is also leader of Teen Challenge Northern Ireland, which supports people with drug and alcohol addiction.
"I'm going to be leading prayers from the platform for people that are trapped in addiction.
“The use of drugs are absolutely out of control. It is wrecking people's lives and killing them. But we are making a real impact. I have eight or nine people back working with me after they have been totally set free."
This weekend's march has stirred some controversy in church circles with claims that it is compromising reformed theology by working in partnership with the Roman Catholic Church.
However Pastor Ahern told the News Letter this week that while people "from all religious backgrounds and none" are welcome at the event, it has no formal links with the Catholic Church.
Pastor Madden was also aware of the criticism.
"Jesus Christ said our witness to the world would be Christian unity and the Gospel," he told the News Letter.
It is understood that leading figures from the Methodist and Church of Ireland will be taking part.
He too affirmed that while Catholics are welcome at the event, it is not operating in any formal partnership with the Catholic Church.
Police say road users should expect delays due to the parade, between 2pm and 4.30pm.
They noted that it begins at 2pm at the Ormeau Embankment before proceeding along the Ormeau Embankment and Ravenhill Road towards East Bridge Street.
It will then move along Victoria Street, Chichester Street, Arthur Street, Corn Market, Castle Place, Donegall Place and gather outside the City Hall until approximately 4.30pm.
City-bound traffic on the Albertbridge Road will be diverted up the Woodstock Link/Woodstock Road, with further diversions in place along the Ravenhill Road and in the city centre.
Traffic entering the city from the east are advised to do so via Queen’s Bridge or Nelson Street, as the Short Strand will also be closed for resurfacing work.